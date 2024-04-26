Man, Wife Arrested In Delhi For Drug Peddling

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a couple for drug peddling in the national capital, said an official here, adding that heroin valued at over Rs 20 lakh was recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Rajesh Rana a.k.a Bunty (44), and his wife Neelam Rana (43), residents of Tilak Nagar.

Police said that Rajesh Rana has been found previously involved in 23 criminal cases and his wife in eight cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that technical and manual surveillance was mounted to nab the Proclaimed Offender, Neelam Rana.

“On Wednesday, specific information was received about the presence of Neelam at Tilak Nagar. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Neelam and her husband were nabbed,” said the DCP.

On checking, the commercial quantity of heroin/smack weighing 798.30 grams was recovered which is valued at Rs 20,49,130.

“Accordingly, the recovered heroin drug was seized and taken into police possession. A case under the provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered at Tilak Nagar police station and accused persons have been placed under arrest,” the DCP added.