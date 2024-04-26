North Korean Leader Oversees Test-Firing Of New Multiple Rocket Launcher Shells

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, April 26 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has supervised a test-firing of new shells for a multiple rocket launcher, saying the weapon system will bring about a strategic change in shoring up the country's artillery force, state media reported Friday.

Kim watched the firing of 240 mm-calibre multiple rocket launcher shells on Thursday that were produced at a newly established national defence industrial enterprise, Yonhap news agency reported.

He underscored the need for the state-owned enterprise to "surely carry out the munitions production plan for this year in a qualitative way," and affirmed the rocket launcher system would help bolster the country's artillery force, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The national defence industrial enterprise was established under the wing of the Second Economy Commission, an organisation in charge of North Korea's munitions industry. The KCNA did not disclose other details, but it is rare for the North to publicly reveal a munitions factory under such a name.

In February, North Korea said it had newly developed "controllable" 240 mm rocket launcher shells, a move that could boost its weapons capabilities with improvements in range and precision.

The 240 mm multiple rocket launchers are believed to target South Korea's broader capital area.

Observers said North Korea appears to be ramping up the development of rocket launcher shells in a bid to supply them to Russia for use in Moscow's war with Ukraine and double down on weapons tests targeting South Korea.

North Korea and Russia have been deepening their military cooperation following the summit between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.