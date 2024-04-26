Temperature Management Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The sale of goods or equipment used to regulate and maintain a particular body temperature for a predetermined time through external warming or cooling constitutes the

temperature management

market.

Temperature management

devices are used in operating rooms, ICUs, blood warming, and other chronic conditions like cancer, cardiac, and neurological disorders.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Drives the Global Market

The burden of cardiovascular and cancer diseases is increasing rapidly over time. The demand for efficient treatments for these illnesses, like thermal therapies and operations, is rising. The demand for these devices will increase due to the need to maintain the human body temperature for these treatment options. As an illustration, according to the National Cancer Institute, hyperthermia, also known as thermal therapy or thermotherapy, is a type of therapy in which body tissue is heated to as high as 113 °F to help damage and kill cancer cells with little to no harm to normal tissue. Patients must maintain their body temperature to receive hyperthermia treatments, which will hasten market expansion.

Growing Adoption of Targeted

Temperature Management

(TTM) Modality Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for patient

temperature management

devices has grown over the past few years due to the prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, as well as an increase in surgical procedures. These and other factors, as well as technological development, research, and development studies that eliminate the risks related to using these devices, and the introduction of reasonably priced

temperature management devices, will all contribute to market growth in the future. The high rate of targeted

temperature management

(TTM) modality adoption for enhancing neurological outcomes in patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest will also support future market growth. According to a study published in July 2019 titled "Door to Targeted

Temperature Management

Initiation Time and Outcomes in Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest: Insights from the Continuous Chest Compressions Trial," initiating TTM within 122 minutes of hospital admission was associated with improved survival. Patients who use TTM see better results because it is more effective, which will spur market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Americans dominate the market for temperature controls. The market under study is growing due to technological improvements, increased traumatic brain injuries, cardiovascular diseases like cardiac arrests, and significant market players in the country. A further factor that may encourage increased use of these devices is the frequency of

temperature management

product launches in the U.S., which is anticipated to fuel the market's growth there.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% over the forecast period. Germany has a sizable base of international medical device companies working on developing new products due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the majority of the expansion in the German temperature control market is due to cardiovascular surgeries. Further, it is anticipated that the expansion of the under-researched German market will be fueled by growing advancements in product development through R&D. For instance, according to a study by German researchers published in Intensive Care Medicine and Anesthesiology in May 2021 and titled "Measuring Core Body Temperature Using a Non-invasive, Disposable Double-Sensor During Targeted

Temperature Management

in Post-cardiac Arrest Patients," measuring core body temperature with a non-invasive, disposable sensor showed excellent reliability during targeted

temperature management

in patients who had survived cardiac arrest. This will lead to the development of sophisticated, non-invasive disposable sensor-based

temperature management

systems, which is anticipated to drive market expansion in this area.

Key Highlights



The global

temperature management

market was valued at USD 3,656.06 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 5,537.07 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period (2023–2031).





Based on product type, the global

temperature management

market is bifurcated into patient warming systems and patient cooling systems. The patient warming systems segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period.





The global

temperature management

market is bifurcated based on applications in cardiology, orthopedics, and neurology. The cardiology segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.





Based on the end-user, the global

temperature management

market is bifurcated into operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency rooms. The intensive care units segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.





North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players



3M

Atom Medical Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products LLC

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Geratherm Medical AG

Medtronic PLC

Smith Medical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zoll Medical Corporation



Market News



In November 2022, 3M and the US Environmental Protection Agency agreed on strategies to deal with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the Cordova region (EPA). In accordance with the contract, 3M will intensify its efforts to solve the issue of historical PFAS manufacture in the area and adopt brand-new, cutting-edge technology at its facility in Cordova to raise the caliber of water utilized in its operationss.





In November 2022, the first and only infusion set with a label for up to a seven-day wear period, Medtronic Extended, was launched in the United States, according to Medtronic plc, a leader in healthcare technology.



Global

Temperature Management

Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Patient Warming Systems





Patient Cooling Systems



By Applications



Cardiology





Orthopedics





Neurology



By End-User



Operating Rooms





Intensive Care Units





Emergency Rooms



By Regions



North America





Europe





Asia-Pacific





South America

The Middle East and Africa











