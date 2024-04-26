President Ilham Aliyev Embarked On Working Visit To Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, arrivedin Germany from the city of Fuzuli on a working visit on April 25at the invitation of the Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of theFederal Republic of Germany, to participate in the High LevelSegment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state atAirport Berlin Brandenburg "Willy Brandt".

<p></p>