WAC Condemns Resolution Of EP Calling For Imposing Sanctions On Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The West Azerbaijan Community (WAC) condemned the resolution ofthe European Parliament calling on the European Union to imposesanctions against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports,citing the statement of the Community.

The WAC stated that the known malicious foreign circlescontrolled from the same center intensified their crusades againstAzerbaijan under the pretext of "human rights" in recent days.

"Following the anti-Azerbaijani steps taken by the US Congressand the State Department this week, the European Parliament adoptedan act full of prejudice and slander on April 25. The hypocriticalEuropean parliamentarians, supposedly remembering the human rightsof Azerbaijanis, called on the European Union to impose sanctionsagainst Azerbaijan with the mentioned resolution.

It is interesting why the European Parliament did not rememberhuman rights when Armenia occupied the territories of Azerbaijan inthe last 30 years subjected hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanisto ethnic cleansing and killed about 30 thousand Azerbaijanis. Whydoes the European Parliament not at all worry about the fact thatArmenia does not allow the 300,000 Azerbaijanis expelled from itsterritory to return to their homes and ignores the West AzerbaijanCommunity's call for dialogue?

All this proves that the real reason for the recent steps of theEuropean Parliament is not human rights, but the inability todigest the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Suppose the European Parliament wanted to promote human rightsthrough sanctions. In that case, it should have tried to imposesanctions against Armenia, which violated the fundamental rights ofmore than a million Azerbaijanis. The West Azerbaijan Communitydemands the European Parliament to give up discriminatory policies steps aggravate the situation in the region and attempts toabuse the highest value such as human rights. To respect the rightof return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," the statementemphasized.