Ammunition And Weapons Discovered In Khojavand And Detained

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 74 different types of mines, 74 different types ofgrenades, 4 TNT explosives, 110 explosives, 12 shells, more than 23thousand cartridges and other ammunition were found inside thebuilding in the South Khirman village of Khojavand district andhanded over to the relevant authorities, Azernews reports, citing the Barda regional group of the Press Service ofthe Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

In addition, the person who did not hand over the ammunitionfound to the police as a result of the operational measures wasidentified and detained.

Khojavand District Police Department is investigating thefacts.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered insecret places, as well as in the basements of schools,kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas ofAzerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are onceagain confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who wereillegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations inthe territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result ofthe short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the AzerbaijaniArmy, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh weredisarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought toBaku and arrested in accordance with the law.