Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Approaching 464K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's armed forces saw 463,930 soldiers and officers either killed or wounded in action, including 950 in the past day alone.

That's according to the estimates reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's defenders destroyed 7,262 enemy tanks (including 7 in the past 24 hours), 13,957 (+15) armored fighting vehicles, 11,867 (+31) artillery systems, 1,049 multiple rocket launchers, 772 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 348 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,461 (+12) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,119 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships / cutters, a submarine, 15,984 (+35) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,962 (+16) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses, coming from the ground, are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 114 combat engagements were reported along the Ukrainian frontlines in the past day. The Ukrainian Air Force hit two Russian control points, eight manpower clusters, and three anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile units engaged a control point and a manpower cluster.