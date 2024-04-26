Russians Shell Eight Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 25, Russian invaders shelled eight settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, and eight reports of residential destruction were received.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“During the day, the occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 326 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire... There were eight reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured,” the statement said.

According to him, the enemy conducted two airstrikes on Mala Tokmachka.

In addition, 104 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

Fedorov noted that two MLRS attacks hit Robotyne, 218 artillery shellings were made in Huliaipolia, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Novopavlivka, Levadne, and Malynivka.

As reported, the Zaporizhzhia region is constantly under fire from the Russian army, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.