Powdered Milk Project In Algeria Will Be World's Biggest: Baladna Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baladna for food industries Moutaz Al Khayyat affirmed that the project to produce powdered milk in Algeria, under the agreement signed with the Algerian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, will be the largest of its kind in the world and the first of its kind in Algeria.

Al Khayyat said in an exclusive interview with the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that this project represents the beginning of Qatari cooperation with sisterly countries and all entities concerned with food security, aiming to achieve self-sufficiency, especially in vital food sectors like dairy products. He said that Baladna aims to transfer its accumulated knowledge and experience in the field, where Qatar managed to reduce its reliance on imported milk and dairy products and achieve self-sufficiency within just 12 months.

The Chairman of Baladna Board of Directors revealed that this massive project, with an estimated investment cost of $3.5bn, aims to produce nearly 194,000 tonnes of powdered milk annually, covering an area of 117,000 hectares. It includes 3 complexes, each consisting of comprising of fodder and cattle farming operations, as well as a powdered milk manufacturing facility.

By the ninth year of the project, the cattle herd is expected to reach around 270,000 heads, producing an estimated 1.7 billion litres of milk annually. This project is anticipated to meet over 50% of Algeria's milk needs and will provide 5,000 job opportunities for Algerian nationals.

Furthermore, Al Khayyat emphasised that the project represents an integrated agricultural-industrial system for milk production, which will not only reduce Algeria's dependence on milk imports but also contribute to reducing imports of all essential production needs such as fodder and other materials. The project has been specifically designed to suit the Algerian environment, considering climate, and soil nature, and utilizing the latest global technologies in agriculture, irrigation, cattle breeding, milking, and manufacturing.

The project follows the best sustainability practices, minimizing negative environmental impacts by conserving water, preserving the natural ecosystem, and adapting to climate conditions to enhance productivity efficiency while ensuring sustainability.

Al Khayyat highlighted that the project will be implemented in phases, starting with land reclamation to meet grain and fodder needs, followed by designing a farm for fifty thousand cattle, along with facilities meeting international standards and advanced production lines and techniques for powdered milk production. The company plans to expand the system by establishing complexes across Algeria, each featuring fodder farms, cattle farms, and milk and meat production facilities.

The primary goal of the project is to reduce Algeria's reliance on powdered milk imports and achieve self-sufficiency. Al Khayyat expressed hope that the success of this project will attract more direct foreign investments to Algeria, drawing attention from investors as a supportive and nurturing environment conducive to investment and launching further enterprises. He concluded by praising the support from the Algerian government and the spirit of cooperation, aiming to achieve more joint goals and projects. He said that, for foreign investors, this supportive and nurturing environment is a key driver for investment and launching more businesses.