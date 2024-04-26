(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A New Blueprint for Health and Vitality at AyurMa: Introducing PraMā at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru



April 26th, 2024,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

AyurMa, the pioneering wellness haven at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, is spreading further ripples of innovation with a newly launched program, PraMā: a comprehensive evidence-based health screening system comprising technology-based diagnostics.

All guests staying at Landaa Giraavaru are offered a complimentary AyurMa consultation to gain a preliminary understanding of their unique health profile. For those wishing to go deeper, PraMā draws from in-depth biomarker diagnostics, postural and joint mobility findings, metabolic evaluations, pulse readings, iris diagnosis and more to craft a personalized blueprint for optimal health and wellbeing.

PraMā comprises four stages of assessment across a two-hour session at AyurMa. Using the insights gained, AyurMa's expert team of Ayurvedic doctors, naturopathic physicians and yogis craft a personalized program shaped by AyurMa's four pillars of Ayurveda, Yoga Therapy, Wellness, and Planetary Wellbeing.

Online follow-up consultations with an AyurMa expert help each individual track their PraMā progress back home, while a private online yoga class via eases the integration of a new practice into everyday life.

Commenting on the launch of PraMā, Dr. Arun Tomson, Director of AyurMa, stresses the importance of education as the root of empowerment:“The deeper our understanding of our personal health risks and body composition, the more we empower ourselves to effectively combat ageing, enhance our longevity, and achieve optimal wellness. Through in-depth on-site diagnostics, our goal is to support individuals to live a life that is not just longer, but richer and more fulfilling.”