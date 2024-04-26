U.S. State Department Comments On Situation With Return Of Ukrainian Men From Abroad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State called the suspension of consular services for Ukrainian men of conscription age a "challenging issue" that must be resolved by the nation's own government.

That's according to a representative of the U.S. diplomacy to Brussels, Daniel Sizek, who spoke in comment to Radio Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

"It is a difficult question, of course what to do, especially with men who are currently outside Ukraine. But the government of Ukraine has the right to define its policy. There is no decision or position so far from the U.S. government on whether to help Ukraine in this area or not," the diplomat said when asked whether the United States would help Ukraine with ensuring the return of conscription-age male citizens to their home country.

Sizek added that deciding on the issue is a Ukrainian domestic affair, noting that the Ukrainian government should tread "carefully” on the issue.

"It is clear that people are needed for the Armed Forces to defend the country... This is a challenging issue, and it is difficult to say. It is important that Europe and to a certain extent the USA also welcomed Ukrainians who decided that they and their families needed to leave Ukraine, and this was another important part of Europe's support. At the same time, it is correct that the government of Ukraine needs to intensively and seriously explore the situation. And the situation regarding people is natural for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the U.S. government respects the right of the government of Ukraine to determine its policy," the representative of the U.S. State Department concluded.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution according to which men aged 18-60 who stay abroad will be able to obtain a new passport (including that for foreign travel) only within Ukraine.

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba confirmed the reports that consular services to Ukrainian men of draft age outside Ukraine were suspended.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that from April 23, diplomatic missions will temporarily stop accepting new applications for consular services from men aged 18-60 who are temporarily staying abroad (with the exception of applications for return permits). At the same time, all applications submitted before April 23 will be processed in full.