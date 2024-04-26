Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tanzania On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a congratulatory cable to President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on her country's National Day. His Highness the Amir wished the president life-long good health and her friendly nation optimal progress and prosperity. (end) rk

