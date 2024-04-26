               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tanzania On National Day


4/26/2024 2:14:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a congratulatory cable to President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on her country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the president life-long good health and her friendly nation optimal progress and prosperity. (end)
rk




MENAFN26042024000071011013ID1108141925

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search