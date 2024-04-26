Kuwait Amir Congratulates King Of Netherlands On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander expressing congratulations on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the Dutch Monarch good health, optimal progress and prosperity for the friendly Dutch people. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.