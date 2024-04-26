Kuwait Caretaker Prime Minister Congratulates King Of Netherlands On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has addressed a cable of congratulations to King of the Netherlands Willem-Alenxader on his country's national day. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.