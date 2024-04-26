Police Says Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In North Kashmir's Sopore

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter at north Kashmir's Sopore, officials said on Friday.
Quoting a top police official, news agency KNO reported that in the ensuing operation at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore, two terrorists whose identity is being ascertained were killed this morning.“Two bodies are lying on the ground and they are yet to be retrieved as the operation is still on,” he said.ADVERTISEMENT
During the operation two soldiers and a civilian received bullet injury in the operation. The injured are doing well after receiving immediate medical treatment.
Officials earlier on Thursday said that a Joint team of Army's 22 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police laid a cordon and search operation in Nowpora village of Sopore after having credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.
As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces triggering off an encounter. Read Also Fresh Firing Erupts In Sopore After Overnight Lull, 2 Soldiers Injured Civilian Injured In Sopore Encounter
Meanwhile, operation is in progress and roads leading to the encounter site has been sealed off by the security forces.
