Police Says Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In North Kashmir's Sopore

Quoting a top police official, news agency KNO reported that in the ensuing operation at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore, two terrorists whose identity is being ascertained were killed this morning.“Two bodies are lying on the ground and they are yet to be retrieved as the operation is still on,” he said.

During the operation two soldiers and a civilian received bullet injury in the operation. The injured are doing well after receiving immediate medical treatment.

Officials earlier on Thursday said that a Joint team of Army's 22 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police laid a cordon and search operation in Nowpora village of Sopore after having credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces triggering off an encounter.

Meanwhile, operation is in progress and roads leading to the encounter site has been sealed off by the security forces.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now