Persisting Inequality Has Made Many Young South Africans Question The Choices Made By Nelson Mandela Podcast

Young jobless South African graduates protest outside the Union Buildings, the seat of government, in Pretoria. Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Some young South Africans have begun to question Nelson Mandela's legacy , and the choices made in the transition to democracy after the end of apartheid in 1994 . Some have even called him a“sellout”.

To mark 30 years since South Africa's post-apartheid transition began, The Conversation Weekly podcast is running a special three-part podcast series, What happened to Nelson Mandela's South Africa?

In this final episode of the series, we talk to two academics about the way Mandela is viewed by young South Africans today, and the challenges facing the African National Congress (ANC), which has governed the country for three decades, and its current president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Young people make up 34% of South Africa's population . Many of them were born after 1994.

Known as the“born free” generation, they never lived through the persecution of apartheid. And they're not afraid to question the state of the country they've inherited.

“There's this grappling of the new generation trying to understand why South Africa still looks the way that it does,” explains Sithembile Mbete, a lecturer in political science at the University of Pretoria.

Principal among the issues facing young people, she says, is unemployment. At the end of 2023, the unemployment rate for young South Africans between the ages of 15 and 34 was 44% . Mbete says that young people are asking serious questions about the way the economy is structured, but they're not yet playing enough of a role in shaping the country. She adds:

Elections looming

South Africans head to the polls on 29 May in a closely fought election in which polls suggest the ANC may, for the first time since 1994, lose the electoral majority needed to form a government.

Says Richard Calland, an associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town, who recently co-wrote a book assessing South Africa's post-apartheid heads of state :

Despite the electoral dominance of the ANC over the last 30 years, says Calland, the party has had leaders of very different character, from Mandela to Thabo Mbeki , Kgalema Motlanthe , Jacob Zuma and now Cyril Ramaphosa .

Listen to our interviews with Richard Calland and Sithembile Mbete on The Conversation Weekly in the third and final episode of our What happened to Nelson Mandela's South Africa? series. And read more coverage of the 30th anniversary of South Africa's democratic transition from The Conversation Africa.

Sithembile Mbete has received grant funding for research on South African foreign policy from the National Research Foundation, National Institute of Social Science and Social Science Research Council. She's received research support on South African democracy from the Open Society Foundation and the Ford Foundation. Richard Calland is a partner at The Paternoster Group: African Political Insight. He is also a member of the Advisory Council of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

