No 100% Verification Of EVM-Vvpats, Says Supreme Court

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and their integration with VVPATs. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta declared the verdict on Friday amid Lok Sabha polls phase 2 polling Khanna said they have given two directions, \"One is the completion of the symbol loading process, and the Symbol Loading Unit should be stored at least for a period of 45 days\".\"The burnt memory in the microcontroller EVM shall be checked by a team of engineers after the declaration of results on a request by candidates in serial numbers 2 and 3, such a request to be made within 7 days after the declaration of results,\" Justice Khanna said added that the expenses for verification would be borne by the candidates making the request. However, if the EVM is found to be tampered with, the expenses will be refunded.

