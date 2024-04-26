(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

Although the long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan andArmenia has come to an almost non-existent state, the forces thatcannot accept it continue their efforts by mobilizing all theirforces both inside and outside the region. In fact, despite thefact that the issue of conflict to be understood between the twostates is extremely simple, some external forces and the politicalsituation did not allow it for decades. It seems that the recentincrease in both political influence and economic potential ofAzerbaijan has already started to create serious barriers in frontof all influencing factors.

This trend has already started to manifest itself in theArmenian power circles. Initiatives have been started even by theofficial Yerevan to bring the two South Caucasian countries closertogether.

But this is still not all. The forces trying to obstruct theprocesses are still either waiting for the moment to try their luckor hoping for something.

It is no secret that the Armenian lobby and their patrons arepreparing for a provocative action during President Ilham Aliyev'svisit to Germany.

According to the received information, Armenian circlesannounced that a picket will be held in front of the FederalChancellery today as a "protest" to the visit of the President ofAzerbaijan.

Luis Ocampo, former chief prosecutor of the InternationalCriminal Court, and members of the Central Armenian Council ofGermany was said to be participating in the action.

Let's remember that at one time, when there was a separatistregime in Garabagh, the Armenian lobby and some political figuresfrom the West who supported it caused similar provocations,obstructed peace and tried to bring security to a criticalsituation in the region. Now, those forces continue their programsfor provocations, which hinder the peace process.

Argentina's Luis Gabriel Moreno-Ocampo is known for his criminaland corrupt past, whether during his tenure at the InternationalCriminal Court or later, his name has been involved in questionablefinancial machinations.







Ocompo, who was once accused of corruption and sexualharassment, had friendly relations with Serzh Sargsyan and ArayikHarutyunyan, the former separatist leader, who is under arrest inBaku.

Ocampo, who strains his throat every time thanks to thefinancial support he receives from the Armenian lobby, once, said,"Putting pressure on Azerbaijan is not enough; we need to getGarabagh back".

Ocampo knows the issue of crime very well because he himselfwitnessed and, who knows, participated in one of them during histime in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Middle East.

However, like other unsuccessful pro-Armenian chauvinistmissionaries, Ocampo's wishes did not come true. He is nowcontinuing his unpleasant illegal activities from outside.

The prepared action is being carried out by order of theArmenian lobby. This has happened before, and new anti-Azerbaijanishows have been organized every time, especially in Westerncountries, to cause mass interest.







Imagine that at a time when there are good prospects for peacein the region, when the border delimitation process is starting,the Armenian lobby and their patrons are trying to hinder thisprocess and create such a cheap show to create tension.

Undoubtedly, this action has no importance, and the goal of theArmenian lobby and the people they bribe is only to demonstratetheir "activism". Azerbaijan is confident in its political strengthand is ready for all measures to ensure stability in the regiondespite any provocations.