Emma Stone Reveals She Wants To Be Known By Her Real Name - Emily

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has expressed her preference to be called by her given name, Emily, rather than the name she adopted at the beginning of her career.
The 35-year-old star shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."
Although the actress initially adopted her stage name when she registered for the Screen Actors Guild, she actually prefers when her colleagues use her birth name, as reported by co.
She explained: "When I get to know them, people that I work with do. It's just because my name was taken (by another actress in SAG).
"Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily.' Nathan calls me Em, which is easier."
Stone previously disclosed that her stage name was inspired by Spice Girls star Emma Bunton.
