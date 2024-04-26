(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A new international women's award, Guardian of Humanity, presented in Kyiv on Thursday, aims to honor outstanding women for their efforts toward the development of their countries, as well as to strengthening contacts and ties with Ukraine.

The award was presented at Ukrinform by the head of the Totem of Humanity NGO and LLC Art Center Triumph Tetiana Zabavska, President of the Charitable Society for the Protection of Women and Children Shishirale Liudmila Onofriese, and chair of the All-Ukrainian League of Ukrainian Women, first deputy head of the National Women's Council of Ukraine Maria Petrova-Matsiuk.











































































"We meet many women who, on par with men, and in some cases even more powerfully, do incredible things for their country through their work. This is especially seen today as the war has come to our country. We see how many worthy women are fighting for their country. That's why we decided to hold the international women's award, Guardian of Humanity, in order to introduce everyone to the women of the world and, first of all, of course, those of Ukraine," Zabovska said.

She said that the award will have four nominations: "Influential Woman of the World", "Charity and Philanthropy", "Greatness of Enlightenment," and "Indomitable Ukrainian Woman”.

The first awarding ceremony will take place in November 2024.

The organizers of the award appeal to everyone to submit their nominees to be considered by the competition's jury.