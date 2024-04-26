Egyptian Company Interested In Implementing A Project For Production Of Household Electrical Appliances In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Specialists from the Uzeltekhsanoat association held an onlinemeeting with the management of the large Egyptian company ElAraby,a manufacturer of household electrical appliances, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

From the Egyptian side, the event was attended by the company'smarketing manager Marwan Elcott and sales manager Khasan Askar,from the Uzbek side – the general manager of the foreign investmentdepartment of the Uzeltekhsanoat association Bakhodir Gulyamov, theinvestment manager of the Ministry of Investment, Industry andTrade Javokhir Mukhammadjonov, as well as representatives of ourcountry's embassy in Egypt.

At the meeting, the status of the implementation of the projectfor the production of household electrical appliances worth $10million by ElAraby in Uzbekistan, as well as its prospects, wasdiscussed.

The Egyptian side expressed the company's interest incooperation with similar enterprises and firms of Uzbekistan in thefield of production of electrical products. It was noted that theabove-mentioned project is promising for the Egyptian side, andthere is great interest in its implementation.

Representatives of the company will take part in the IIITashkent International Investment Forum on May 2-3.