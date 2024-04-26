India Rejects U.S. Report On Human Rights Violations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Apr 26 (NNN-PTI) – India, yesterday, described a report by the U.S. State Department, over the alleged human rights violations in the country last year as“deeply biased,” and said that, it reflected a poor understanding of the country.

Titled“2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: India,” the report alleged that the ethnic conflict between two local communities in India's north-eastern state of Manipur between May and Nov last year, had resulted in“significant human rights abuses.”

It also stated that around 175 people were killed and more than 60,000 were rendered homeless amid the ethnic violence.

The report also mentioned various other instances of human rights violations.

“This report is deeply biased and reflects a poor understanding of India. We attach no value to it,” said Spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in New Delhi during a weekly media briefing.– NNN-PTI