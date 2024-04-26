IPL 2024: KKR V PBKS Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 42 of the IPL 2024 on Friday.

KKR are second in the points table with five wins. However, PBKS have won just two games and are sitting ninth.

In the overall matchups, KKR have won 21 of the last 32 games between the two sides.

KKR v PBKS head-to-head 32

Kolkata Knight Riders: 21

Punjab Kings: 11

KKR v PBKS match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

KKR v PBKS match venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live broadcast of KKR v PBKS match on television in India: The KKR v PBKS match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of KKR v PBKS will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh