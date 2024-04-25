(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Jeff Martin Auctioneers to Manage Sale of Sabine Mining Company Assets for North American Coal



Jeff Martin Auctioneers, in collaboration with North American Coal, will manage the asset liquidation of The Sabine Mining Company, a lignite mine in Hallsville, Texas. This project begins with the sale of the "Yellow Rose of Texas", a Marion 8200 Dragline, along with two Easi-Miner 1224 Continuous Surface Miners, D9T, Pumps, and various other mining-related assets. This liquidation marks the start of a long-term partnership aimed at delivering outstanding value and opportunities to the international mining industry.

A Marion 8200 Dragline being sold by Jeff Martin Auctioneers and The Sabine Mining Company

These assets will be featured on a "Buy Now" option, which is available on the dedicated mining equipment page on Jeff Martin Auctioneers' website. In addition, Jeff Martin Auctioneers has released a special video that details the history and features of the Marion 8200 Dragline, providing potential buyers with an in-depth look at a highly sought-after item. This initiative is part of the company's commitment to enhancing buyer engagement and delivering comprehensive information about the high-value equipment available.

As an organization known for its integrity, professionalism, and dedication to client satisfaction, Jeff Martin Auctioneers invites interested parties to visit their website to view these assets. The experienced team at Jeff Martin Auctioneers is ready to assist with all aspects of the purchase process, from initial inquiry to final sale.

Jeff Martin, CEO of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, expressed pride in the partnership with North American Coal and Sabine Mine, stating, "We are proud to collaborate closely with North American Coal and Sabine Mine to bring these essential assets to the market. The sales of these assets will not only support the needs of the mining industry but will also provide a streamlined avenue for acquiring top-quality equipment for the mining industry."

Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc. is a premier auction company specializing in heavy construction equipment, agricultural equipment, cranes, and transportation equipment. With a continually expanding network of locations across the United States, the company's mission is to consistently provide guests with the best value-added service, maintaining the highest levels of honesty, integrity, and professionalism in the auction industry.

