Salmon Expands Payment Channels With Ecpay Partnership

ECPay is renowned for its extensive network of payment centers strategically positioned across the country. These include convenience stores, pawnshops, remittance centers and rural banks. This partnership allows customers to easily pay for their Salmon products in ECPay's 490,000+ over-the-counter and 3,000+ digital payment touchpoints. It allows Salmon to empower its customers, half of whom don't have a traditional bank account, to easily make their repayments through the ECPay network.



By utilizing ECPay's extensive payment network, Salmon's customers gain greater flexibility and convenience in managing financial obligations.



"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with ECPay as part of our commitment to providing seamless financial solutions to our valued customers. In today's fast-paced world, convenience is not just important, it's a must and this collaboration allows us to extend our reach and accessibility, ensuring that our customers can easily manage their financial transactions wherever they are," stated Raffy Montemayor, Co-Founder of Salmon and Chairman of the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc.



