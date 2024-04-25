Tinygemsbreaks Dariohealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Reports On Two Studies Evaluating Impact Of Digital Behavioral Health Program For Teens

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital health market, has new research being published in the leading peer-reviewed journal for digital health and medicine,

the“Journal of Internet Medicine.” The research is based on a quasi-randomized study that demonstrates the value of Dario's integrated approach in providing a solution for members to manage diabetes, prediabetes, blood pressure, weight and the use of a GLP-1. According to the announcement, the study indicates a clinically significant reduction in blood glucose levels for members using Dario to manage weight alongside diabetes. This new study involved data from 1,932 Dario members over the course of a year, with 50% of the participants who regularly used Dario's weight-monitoring feature being propensity score matched with 50% of participants who did not use the weight-monitoring feature. DRIO conducted the research with Integrative Pain Laboratory, the School of Public Health at the

University of Haifa. During a six-month period, members using a digital weight-monitoring feature experienced a significant reduction in blood glucose levels and BMI, with 85% of individuals in the weight-monitoring group achieving a reduction in blood glucose levels below the estimated A1c threshold of 9.0 in their last month of measurement compared to 76% of the individuals in the group using Dario to manage diabetes alone.“Type 2 diabetes and obesity share the same web of underlying health behaviors, and yet we often ask people to engage in multiple solutions to address these conditions separately,” said

DarioHealth chief medical officer Omar Manejwala, MD, in the press release.“It adds undue burden to the behavior change process and can impede engagement on one or both conditions, which ultimately hurts outcomes. The results of this study show a clear benefit to having a single approach, and we are excited to continue adding evidence of the need for more integrated chronic condition solutions like Dario.”

To view the full study, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multichronic-condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. The company's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results, and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers and providers of care as well as directly to consumers.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DRIO are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN