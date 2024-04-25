420 With CNW - Study Enumerates Therapeutic Effects, Quality Of Life Benefits Of Medical Cannabis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent publication in the“Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids Journal,” authored by
LECOM
in collaboration with
AYR Wellness (AYR) , delves into the
effects of medically approved cannabis
on patients' mental, social and physical well-being. The study showed that patients experienced notable enhancements across these domains, including increased energy levels, within the initial 30 days of treatment with medical cannabis.
This study is the partnership's first publication; four further studies examining the medical benefits of cannabis are in...
