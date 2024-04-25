Liverpool Need Arsenal, City 'Crisis' To Win Title: Klopp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jurgen Klopp conceded Liverpool need a collapse from Arsenal and Manchester City to win the Premier League after a shock 2-0 defeat at Everton on Wednesday.

Klopp tasted defeat in front of a crowd in the Merseyside derby for the first time to leave the Reds' title hopes hanging by a thread.

Liverpool trail Arsenal by three points with four matches remaining and are just one point clear of City, who have two games in hand.

“You can read the table. We need a crisis at City and Arsenal and we need to win football games,” said Klopp, who is nearing the end of his tenure at Anfield.

The German had enjoyed a dominant record over Everton with only one previous defeat in 18 games, but his final taste of the Merseyside derby was a bitter one.

“It was not the most inspired performance,” added Klopp.“I really feel for the people, I'm really sorry for that. People tell me before about record in the derby. It feels really different (to have lost).

“It was unnecessary but it happened.”

A run of four wins in nine games has seen Klopp's men crash out of the Europa League and FA Cup as well as falling off the pace at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk called on the players not to let Klopp's farewell fizzle out with a whimper.

“I think everyone has to look in the mirror and look at their performance and if they've given everything. Do they really want to win the league?” Van Dijk said.“We weren't good enough. We all have to do much better. We can't let

the season go out like tonight. We have to do much better in every sense.”

Virgil van Dijk said Arne Slot's attacking tactics could be the ideal match for the club if the Feyenoord boss wins the race to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp will leave Anfield at the end of this season and Slot has emerged as the leading candidate to replace the German.

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Slot over a potential move to Merseyside and Van Dijk has expressed his support for his fellow Dutchman's football philosophy.

“I find it hard to answer of course, but I think Arne Slot is perhaps one of the better Dutch coaches at this moment,” Van Dijk told Viaplay following Liverpool's 2-0 defeat at Everton on Wednesday.

“I think the way of playing and the philosophy he has, that he could be a Liverpool coach.

“Only I think from what I read and hear is that it's still far from being completed. We shall see.”

If Slot is picked to take over from Klopp, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2020 and won the Champions League in 2019, he will likely have to lift a team that is set to finish this season on a low note.

MENAFN25042024000067011011ID1108141425