Petrobras Delivers Record Dividends In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, Petrobras announced a groundbreaking total shareholder payout for 2023 of R$94.35 billion ($18.32 billion).
This included R$22 billion ($4.27 billion) in extraordinary dividends, setting a new record in their financial dealings.
The company paid R$58.214 billion ($11.30 billion) in advances this year and proposed another R$36.139 billion ($7.01 billion) in extra dividends.
Shareholders are set to receive R$2.89495671 ($0.56) per share after adjustments based on the Selic rate. This figure includes an increment of R$0.09538421 ($0.02) per share.
The payouts are scheduled in two installments: the first in May and the second in June 2024, each providing R$1.44747835 ($0.28) per share.
The choice to cap payouts at 50% of potential extraordinary dividends balanced investor rewards with operational reinvestment.
This arrangement was crucial to bolster Brazil's government budget, potentially enriching it by about R$6 ($1.15) billion.
Despite the substantial dividends, tensions regarding the management of these payouts and political influences were evident.
These issues were prominently discussed in shareholder meetings, reflecting the complexities of managing a state-controlled entity.
The shareholder cutoffs are key: B3 by April 25, 2024, and NYSE ADR by April 29, 2024; stocks go ex-dividend soon after.
Petrobras emphasizes its commitment to financial stability and shareholder value, boosting investor confidence and its global stance.
