Lula’S Push For South American Unity Faces Hurdles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who started his term last year, aimed to revive South American unity, echoing his previous leadership goals.



However, his plans to mend ideological and internal divisions faced substantial obstacles.



Lula rallied 11 South American leaders in Brasília a year ago, reigniting discussions paused since the last Unasur/Unasul meeting five years earlier.



However, Peru's President, Dina Boluarte, couldn't attend due to domestic issues.



As the year progressed, excitement for the "Brasília Consensus," a casual dialogue group meant to replace Unasur, faded.



Sources reported to Reuters that most nations showed little interest, casting doubts on a planned meeting in Chile this May.







Lula remained hopeful, stating during a briefing, "I hope President Boric will gather the Consensus members. Despite hurdles, we must aim for unity."



Meanwhile, Chile's President Gabriel Boric noted that no such meeting was planned for Lula's visit.



The context of rising regional tensions, especially with Venezuela 's upcoming elections possibly stirring more conflict, suggested poor timing for unity discussions.



During a recent visit to Bogotá, Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed his commitment to dialogue.









Most countries did not consider conversations with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro due to the volatile political atmosphere.









Challenges to Regional Unity in South America

Despite last year's Brasília summit being deemed a success, the Venezuelan issue remained a divisive factor, with Uruguay and Chile distancing themselves from Lula's stance.



This led to the improvised Brasília Consensus after failing to rejuvenate Unasur.



With increasing divisions, the chances of reestablishing a unified regional block seem slim. Lula expressed frustration and called for a reassessment of South American integration goals.



Unasur, founded in 2008, once represented a unified stance among predominantly leftist governments.



A shift to right-leaning governments in 2019 resulted in its disuse, deepening regional fractures.



This ongoing division, compounded by geopolitical resentments, challenges the pursuit of a unified Latin American identity.

