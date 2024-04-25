Real Estate Trends In São Paulo: A Study Of Rising Values

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the bustling metropolis of São Paulo, the real estate market is showing signs of robust growth, with property prices ascending across several key neighborhoods.









This dynamic shift is highlighted in a recent study by QuintoAndar, which details the price variations within São Paulo.



It compares them to similar trends in Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte during the first quarter of the year.









The spotlight shines on Rio de Janeiro, where properties saw a significant price increase of 12.5%, reaching an average cost of R$5,392 ($1,046) per square meter.



In contrast, São Paulo, with the highest average price per square meter at R$ 7,157 ($1,389), experienced a modest hike of 3.73%.







Meanwhile, Belo Horizonte marked a growth of 6.67%, with prices rounding off at R$ 4,800 ($932).



Evandro Luis Alves, an economist at QuintoAndar, notes a sustained rise in São Paulo and Rio. Unlike Belo Horizonte, which shows improvement yet still lags behind the rates from previous years.



Alves predicts an active market in 2024, spurred by the downward trend of Brazil's central bank interest rate, Selic.



This drop encourages Brazilians to explore financed purchases, with improving conditions anticipated throughout the year.



In São Paulo, prices in upscale neighborhoods like Pinheiros, Moema, Brooklin, and Vila Mariana have surged past R$10,000 ($1,942) per square meter.



The Central region boasts the highest increase at 9%, with the Northern region trailing at a modest 1.2% growth.









Top property areas like Tatuapé, Vila Mariana, Mooca, and Ipiranga show diverse interest in locales.









Rental properties also promise potential returns, averaging 6% annually, influenced by various factors including size, location, and property condition.









The data highlights São Paulo's thriving market, promising opportunities for buyers and sellers in its dynamic landscape.









