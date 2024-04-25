UK Couple Order Meals Worth ₹1 Lakh From 5 Restaurants, Leave Child To 'Pay' The Bill Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A UK couple was arrested by police after they were accused of several 'dine and dashes' at restaurants after they ordered free meals worth $1,200 (nearly ₹1 lakh). Despite multiple complaints by restaurant owners, they managed to escape because initially the the police didn't view the scheme as an emergency, reported the New York Post.

Ann with partner McDonagh used to follow a similar pattern for eating free meals at different restaurants in Great Britain's Wales. After multiple complaints from nearly five eateries within 30 miles of radius, the South Wales Police arrested the duo on charges of fraud and theft.

The couple used to leave their child behind without paying the billSeveral videos of the ravenous diners have gone viral on social media. In most of the cases, the duo was accompanied by other people claimed as their family members. According to a few family restaurants, the two used to follow the same procedure with premeditation and continued to rob multiple restaurants.

According to the New York Post report, the two used to visit targeted restaurants with four more people. Later, they would start ordering their large meals which may cost nearly $ 400. Later, other people accompanying Ann and McDonagh, exit the restaurant. After ordering and eating their meals, they pretend to pay the bill with a card.

After multiple declined requests, the two quickly exited the place saying that they would get another card from the car. The couple used to leave the restaurant in the name of 'getting another card for payment' while leaving their kid to 'stay and wait for them in the restaurant'.

10 seconds after leaving the restaurant, the boy began to run to the car, reported the NY post referring to a restaurant owner. Despite multiple police complaints, the police didn't take action as it wasn't an emergency and all they could do was report the incident.

