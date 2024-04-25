Red Alert For Heatwaves In Odisha, West Bengal IMD Predicts Rainfall, Hailstorm In THESE States Weather Forecast Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and wet spell for some states in the northern plains over the next few days, and forecast severe heatwave condition in Odisha and West Bengal today, April 26 weather department has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over West Bengal and Odisha during the next four days. Moreover, many regions of Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are likely to be affected by heatwave conditions during the next four days.
Also read: Lok Sabha polls phase 2 in Rajasthan 'under a cloud': IMD forecasts isolated rainfall tomorrow; will Phase 2 be hit?IMD's weather bulletin states,“A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Iran in middle & upper tropospheric levels. An induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels on 26th April.”These prevailing atmospheric systems, according to the IMD, may lead to the following weather conditions:Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in
the next two days. Isolated rainfall likely in Uttarakhand in the same period, the IMD said is a
possibility of hailstorm over Jammu and Kashmir on April 26 and 27 and over Himachal Pradesh on April 27 and 28 of heavy rainfall was predicted by IMD for the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir on April 27 and April 28, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-- states located in the northern plains of the country--are likely to get isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds until April 27. Similar weather conditions are forecast in Punjab until April 28, over Haryana and Delhi until April 27, and over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on April 26 read: Mumbai heatwave alert: IMD issues warnings for financial capital & neighbouring districts from April 27-29. Details hereHailstorm is likely over Punjab and Haryana on April 26 and 27 IMD press bulletin pointed out that
a cyclonic circulation exists over the Marathwada region and adjoining Madhya Maharashtra. It said a trough/wind discontinuity runs from this cyclonic circulation to north coastal Tamil Nadu.
The IMD forecast also noted another cyclonic circulation
over central parts of south Madhya Pradesh, adding a trough/wind discontinuity runs from this cyclonic circulation over to South Interior Karnataka.
Light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until April 27 read: Heatwave alert: IMD says temperature to soar till April 28, rainfall likely to bring relief in THESE statesModerate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Arunachal Pradesh while the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will scattered witness rainfall until April 29, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Sikkim on April 28 that will be accompanied by thunderstorms.
