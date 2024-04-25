Trinidad And Tobago Trade Mission Seeks Investment Opportunities In Guyana

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – A visiting trade mission from Trinidad and Tobago has been informed of the numerous, opportunities Guyana has to offer in various sectors.

The 19-member delegation comprises 16 companies that are interested in the construction, information and communication technology (ICT), and logistics industries, among others.

The delegation is being hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce and organised by the Centre for Local Business Development.

During an engagement at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, senior investment officer at the Guyana Office for Investment, John Edghill, outlined Guyana's development trajectory, pointing to many investment opportunities for investors.

Edghill made it clear that the government is keen on several key pillars including food, energy, and climate security. And so, once investments align with this vision then capitalising on opportunities in Guyana becomes easy.

The senior investment officer spoke of incentives and concessions that come when investing in the non-oil sectors, noting that the Investment Act of 2004 provides for persons to own and operate businesses, and be treated without discrimination.

“You bring a lot of experience, your technology...your knowledge, and if we are to marry those things together, I think that is a good avenue for us to be able to jointly work as the Caribbean Community to address many of our internal concerns,” he stated.

Meanwhile, High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Conrad Enhill, commended the mission, emphasising its commitment to exploring avenues for collaboration and investment in the emerging market and deepening economic ties between the two countries.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber, Kiran Maharaj noted that the trade mission shows that there is strength in collaboration and the importance of regional ties.

The government continues to make opportunities available for persons locally and internationally to invest here.

The country boasts an investment platform that is based on a democratic government, transparency, and accountability. Its framework promotes rapid and sustainable economic and social growth.

