Israel To Begin“Soon” Evacuating Civilians In Rafah

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Apr 26 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israel is expected to“soon” begin evacuating civilians from Rafah, ahead of a planned ground attack on Gaza's southernmost city, state-owned Israeli Kan TV reported, yesterday.

According to the report, the planned evacuation will start“soon,” pending final approval by the regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier yesterday, the regime's wartime cabinet and security cabinet, convened to discuss a possible assault on Rafah, a city previously considered a“safe zone” from the relentless Israeli bombardments, where about 1.4 million displaced Palestinians have found refuge.

The ministers also discussed new attempts to push forward a ceasefire that would secure the release of more than 100 hostages held in Gaza.

In late March, Netanyahu announced his approval of attack plans; however, a final execution order remains pending.

The United Nations has warned that, any ground operation in Rafah would have catastrophic consequences for the Palestinian civilians, especially women and children.– NNN-MA'AN

