Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BU DHABI - Chief of Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces Liet. Gen. Bandar Al-Muzain and his UAE's counterpart Issa Al-Mazrouei discussed means of developing and enhancing military cooperation between the two sisterly countries.

KHARTOUM - A Kuwaiti aircraft carrying 10 tons of relief and humanitarian aid arrived in Sudan.

KUWAIT - The Kuwait Athletics Federation (KAF) announced that athlete Yacouq Al-Azmi cruised into Peru 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships due in August, in 100-m race.

ABU DHABI - The Kuwaiti boxing, table tennis, and volleyball teams successfully added six medals (one gold, four silver and one bronze) in the first Gulf youth tournament held in the UAE.

RIYADH - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the GCC economies have made progress in alleviating reliance on oil revenues as source of national income.

WASHINGTON - The war in Gaza continues to cast a dark shadow over the wider Middle East region, in particular Syria where a series of strikes and attacks are exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation, the UN Special Envoy for the country said.

RAMALLAH - Over 1,740 Israeli occupation settlers provocatively stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

PARIS - France said the reports on mass graves in the besieged Gaza Strip are "extremely worrying", calling for an independent investigation.

WASHINGTON - The US announced sanctions on more than a dozen individuals, entities, and ships for allegedly playing a central role in facilitating and financing the secret sale of Iranian drones.

WASHINGTON - A major outbreak of conflict in the Middle East could halt the global inflationary decline that has occurred over the past two years, warned the World Bank.

ISLAMABAD - At least three militants were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military. (end)

