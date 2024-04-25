Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BU DHABI - Chief of Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces Liet. Gen. Bandar Al-Muzain and his UAE's counterpart Issa Al-Mazrouei discussed means of developing and enhancing military cooperation between the two sisterly countries.
KHARTOUM - A Kuwaiti aircraft carrying 10 tons of relief and humanitarian aid arrived in Sudan.
KUWAIT - The Kuwait Athletics Federation (KAF) announced that athlete Yacouq Al-Azmi cruised into Peru 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships due in August, in 100-m race.
ABU DHABI - The Kuwaiti boxing, table tennis, and volleyball teams successfully added six medals (one gold, four silver and one bronze) in the first Gulf youth tournament held in the UAE.
RIYADH - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the GCC economies have made progress in alleviating reliance on oil revenues as source of national income.
WASHINGTON - The war in Gaza continues to cast a dark shadow over the wider Middle East region, in particular Syria where a series of strikes and attacks are exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation, the UN Special Envoy for the country said.
RAMALLAH - Over 1,740 Israeli occupation settlers provocatively stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.
PARIS - France said the reports on mass graves in the besieged Gaza Strip are "extremely worrying", calling for an independent investigation.
WASHINGTON - The US announced sanctions on more than a dozen individuals, entities, and ships for allegedly playing a central role in facilitating and financing the secret sale of Iranian drones.
WASHINGTON - A major outbreak of conflict in the Middle East could halt the global inflationary decline that has occurred over the past two years, warned the World Bank.
ISLAMABAD - At least three militants were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military. (end)
ibi
MENAFN25042024000071011013ID1108141246
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.