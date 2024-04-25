Israel To Begin 'Soon' Evacuating Civilians In Rafah

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, April 26 (IANS) Israel is expected to "soon" begin evacuating civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned ground attack on Gaza's southernmost city, a state-owned media outlet has reported.

The planned evacuation will start "soon", pending final approval by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Israeli Kan TV report.

Earlier on Thursday, the country's wartime cabinet and security cabinet convened to discuss a possible assault on Rafah, a city previously considered a "safe zone" from the relentless Israeli bombardments, where about 1.4 million displaced Palestinians have found refuge.

The ministers also discussed new attempts to push forward a ceasefire that would secure the release of more than 100 hostages held in Gaza.

In late March, Netanyahu announced his approval of attack plans; however, a final execution order remains pending.

The United Nations has warned that any ground operation in Rafah would have catastrophic consequences for civilians.