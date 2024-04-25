Russian Invaders Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region For Second Time In Day, Man Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops again fired on the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, injuring a 74-year-old resident.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
“Russian troops have been shelling Bilozerka for the second time in a day. Another strike hit a residential building. A 74-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the shelling,” the report says. Read also:
In Kherson
, rescuers come under Russia's“double-tap” strike
It is noted that the man suffered contusion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. He was provided with medical care on the spot, and refused hospitalization.
As reported, this afternoon, Russian troops already shelled Bilozerka. Then a 57-year-old man was injured, who was in his garden at the time of the shelling.
