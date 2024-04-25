Bangladesh Denounces U.S. State Department's 2023 Human Rights Report

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Apr 26 (NNN-BSS) – A Bangladeshi foreign ministry spokesperson, yesterday, denounced the U.S. State Department's 2023 Human Rights Report, released recently, saying, the report mostly relied on assumptions and unsubstantiated allegations.

“Some of the inherent and evident biases in the reporting pattern are quite evident,” spokesperson, Seheli Sabrin said, at a press briefing at the foreign ministry here.

She said, the allegations were drawn from local and international non-government organisations (including anonymous sources), many of which are supported by the U.S. government or related entities.

“On the other hand, isolated and unfounded allegations continue to be flagged, as part of a systematic trend,” she added.

The Bangladeshi government has been doing its best to uphold human rights of its citizens, and under the leadership of Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, human rights situation has significantly improved in Bangladesh, she continued.

As usual, the U.S. report wrongfully characterised lawful actions taken by the law enforcement authorities in the country, to restore social order, the spokesperson said.– NNN-BSS