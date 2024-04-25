Kuwait's Al-Azmi Qualifies For World Athletics U20 Championships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) - The Kuwait Athletics Federation (KAF) announced Thursday that athlete Yacouq Al-Azmi cruised into Peru 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships due in August, in 100-m race.

Speaking to KUNA over the telephone from Dubai, Farouq Al-Shaer, a KAF member, said Al-Azmi's qualification came after he advanced in the final race at Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024 currently hosted by Dubai.

He noted that the Kuwaiti athlete performed well, coming fourth in the final phase, wishing him success in the coming international tournament.

The KAF will seek to help some additional athletes qualify through involving them in the coming tournaments before the start of the world championship, he noted.

He added that the federation would set an appropriate plan to prepare Al-Azmi and his compatriot Hussien Al-Nasser, previously qualified, to make progress in the Peru event. (end)

