Kuwaiti Aid-Loaded Aircraft Arrives In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, April 25 (KUNA) - A Kuwaiti aircraft carrying 10 tons of relief and humanitarian aid arrived in Sudan.

Commenting on the move, Kuwait's Ambassador to Sudan Dr. Fahad Al-Dhufairi said this humanitarian aid came, as part of "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign, ordered by the Kuwaiti political leadership to support people of Sudan.

He added that the Kuwaiti aid flow continues through this air bridge to Sudan, launched a few days after the eruption of war in that Arab country.

Kuwait's charities also carry out humanitarian and charitable projects in Sudan, including medical centers, food aid, supporting orphans and helping poor families, he noted.

Al-Dhufairi thanked Kuwait's charities, the Kuwait Red Cresset Society and voluntary groups that backed and distributed this aid to Sudanese.

Some Sudanese officials, including undersecretary of Ministry of Health Esmat Mostafa and representative of Sudan Red Crescent Society Sadeq Adam, received the Kuwaiti aid aircraft at the airport.

Mostafa said that Kuwait has been supporting Sudan mainly in medical and humanitarian fields, indicating that this support is highly appreciated by Sudanese government and people. (end)

