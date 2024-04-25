Kuwait Envoy To Mexico Presents Credentials As Non-Resident Amb. To Honduras

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait Ambassador to Mexico Salah Suleiman Al-Hadad submitted Thursday his credentials as Non-Resident, Ambassador Extraordinary, and Plenipotentiary of Kuwait to Honduras to President Xiomara Castro in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Tegucigalpa.

During the ceremony, held attended by the Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique, the Kuwaiti diplomat conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to President Castro and her people, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Mexico said in a statement.

He added that His Highness the Amir also wished President Castro everlasting wellbeing and further progress and prosperity to her people.

Ambassador Al-Hadad hailed the level of relations between both countries, hoping that they would be elevated to higher levels.

For her part, President Castro welcomed the Kuwaiti envoy and wished him success in his mission. She also expressed eagerness to upgrade relations with Kuwait.

Kuwait and Honduras established diplomatic relations in 1992. Kuwait does not have an embassy in the Central American country which has an embassy in Kuwait. (end)

