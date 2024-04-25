AIT Welcomes W. Brent Christensen On GTI’S Advisory Board

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Global Taiwan Institute (GTI) announced that W. Brent Christensen will be joining GTI as a member of its advisory board, in a press release Thursday.

Brent Christensen became an adjunct professor in Brigham Young University's Political Science Department in January 2024 after 35 years in the US Foreign Service.

In his last assignment in the Foreign Service, he served as the US representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.

Previously, he was director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) from 2018 to 2021. He also served as deputy director of AIT and as director of the State Department's Office of Taiwan Coordination.

He has served three assignments at the US Embassy in Beijing, as well as assignments at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, and in the US missions in Hong Kong and South Africa. Prior to joining the Foreign Service, he was a captain in the US Air Force.

“We are just elated that Brent has agreed to join GTI's advisory board. His lifelong passion for Taiwan and dedication to the practice of US foreign policy are precisely the combination of enthusiasm and hands-on expertise that will help further the unique role that GTI plays in advancing the vital US-Taiwan partnership,” stated GTI Executive Director Russell Hsiao.

He earned an MA in East Asian studies from the George Washington University, a BA in Chinese language and literature from Brigham Young University, and a DMD degree from the Oregon Health and Science University. He has received a Presidential Meritorious Service Award, the State Department's Charles E. Cobb Jr. Award, and honorary doctorates from the Sun Yat-sen University and Kaohsiung Medical University.

“As a longtime Taiwan fan, I look forward to working with the Global Taiwan Institute to promote stronger US-Taiwan relations,” stated Christensen.

