US Coast Guard Crews Return Migrants To The Bahamas, Cuba, Dominican Republic

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MIAMI, USA – Two US Coast Guard cutters returned a combined 92 migrants, Wednesday, following four separate interdictions of unlawful, irregular migration attempts over the weekend; meanwhile, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez repatriated 38 migrants to Dominican Republic, Wednesday, following two interdictions of unlawful, irregular migration attempts near Puerto Rico.

The Bahamas

The crew of US Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo transferred 40 people to The Bahamas, following two interdictions of migration attempts on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The first of the two interdictions occurred Friday morning when watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Miami received notification from Border Patrol and CBP Air and Marine Operations crews that Miami-Dade Police were on-scene with a migrant venture in Biscayne Bay.

Cuba

The second interdiction occurred Friday night when watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Key West received notification from Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crews of a migrant venture south of Key Largo, Florida.

The crew of US Coast Guard Cutter William Trump repatriated 52 people to Cuba, following two migration attempts on April 19, 2024 and April 21, 2024.

The first of the two interdictions occurred Friday morning when watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Key West received notification from Monroe County Sheriff's Office of a migrant venture south of Boot Key. The second interdiction occurred Sunday night when watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Key West received notification from US Coast Guard Cutter Willow of a migrant venture south of Marathon, Florida.

“These unlawful voyages are extremely dangerous and can often result in the loss of life,” said Lt. Zane Carter, Coast Guard Seventh District Enforcement Officer.“The Coast Guard continues to work daily with our local and federal partners to stop illegal maritime migration voyages and to preserve the safety of life at sea.”

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the US by sea.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention.

Dominican Republic

The repatriated migrants were transferred to Dominican Republic authorities during a rendezvous with a Dominican Republic Navy vessel just off the Dominican Republic.

Two other interdicted migrants remain in US custody facing criminal immigration charges in the US District Court of Puerto Rico.

During Tuesday's interdiction, Sunday, a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew sighted a 20-foot grossly overloaded makeshift vessel, approximately 45 nautical miles northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan diverted cutter Heriberto Hernandez to intercept the suspect vessel. Following the interdiction, the Heriberto Hernandez crew embarked 13 migrants, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals.

During Monday's interdiction, the aircrew of a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft sighted a 30-foot grossly overloaded makeshift vessel, approximately 31 nautical miles west of Ricon, Puerto Rico. Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan diverted the Coast Guard Winslow Griesser to intercept the suspect vessel. Following the interdiction, the cutter crew embarked 31 migrants of which 27 claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals and four claimed to be Haitians.

“These interdictions are the result of the unwavering commitment, collaboration and partnerships the Coast Guard relies upon daily with our US federal and Dominican Republic Navy partners to stop and deter unlawful maritime migration voyages in the Mona Passage,” said Lt. Cmdr. Edward Kunigonis, Coast Guard Sector San Juan chief of enforcement.“These efforts save lives, as in this case in which the Coast Guard air and surface crews involved ensured the safety of all the migrants throughout their repatriation.”

Migrants who are interdicted at sea or apprehended ashore will not be allowed to stay in the United States or a US territory.

Furthermore, anyone who arrives unlawfully may be declared ineligible for legal immigration parole options and be repatriated to their country of origin or returned to the country from where the voyage departed from.

The Coast Guard, along with its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners, maintains a continual presence with air, land, and sea assets in the Florida Straits, the Windward Passage, the Mona Passage, and the Caribbean Sea. The HSTF-SE combined, multi-layered approach is designed to protect the safety of life at sea while preventing unlawful maritime entry to the United States and its territories.

Since October 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024, the Coast Guard has carried out 28 unlawful irregular migration voyage interdictions in the Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico. Interdicted during this period, are 932 non-US citizens including 890 Dominicans, and 41 Haitians and one Venezuelan.

