Shares Of Biopharma Up After News Of Uplisting

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) When firms uplist to a higher exchange, they gain visibility and greater access to investors. And today, news of a strategic expansion in the United States is sending shares of this biopharma company up this morning despite a generally down-trending mood on the Street. %NurExoneBiologic (TSXV: $NRX) (OTC: $NRXBF), a pioneering %Biopharmaceutical company, announced in a press release today that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTCQB ® Venture Market under the symbol NRXBF. NurExone is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered non-invasively to patients who have suffered central nervous system injuries. NurExone is the sole public company developing therapies for spinal cord injury treatment with exosomes.

Trading access on the OTCQB is a pivotal gateway to U.S. trading. The firm also announced it received Depository Trust Company eligibility, which expands the stock's reach to an even wider audience of potential investors.

According to NurExone CEO Dr. Lior Shaltiel,“Expanding our investor base will accelerate our efforts in developing solutions and therapies for the hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide suffering from traumatic spinal cord injuries.”

Canadian shares were trading up at $0.64 in morning trade.