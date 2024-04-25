Expansion Into Taiwan Markets Is Helping Shares Of This Blockchain Firm

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This firm, a developer of new ways to store, manage and protect data to help businesses, is now partnering with a premier systems integrator that operates in Taiwan's critical industries.

%EverythingBlockchain

(OTC: $EBZT), which blends blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage, and protect data, announced in a press release today that it has partnered with The Rehfeldt Group, a premier systems integrator and reseller in Taiwan's critical industries.

Everything Blockchain's solutions, EB Control and BuildDB, will now be exclusively distributed by The Rehfeldt Group to government and commercial customers in Taiwan. A recent study showed Taiwan experiences up to 15,000 cyberattacks per second, highlighting the country's critical need for effective data security solutions.

The Rehfeldt Group has long-standing relationships and established clientele within Taiwan, including electronics manufacturing, defense, aerospace, rail transportation, and consumer goods, offering a robust groundwork for fostering this partnership as their customers pursue cutting-edge solutions to safeguard their data. Through Everything Blockchain, The Rehfeldt Group's customers will enjoy protection and retain ownership of their data across all platforms, effectively protecting against cyber threats.

Shares of Everything Blockchain were trading up at $0.5994 in morning trade.