The decision stemmed from increased security concerns along the volatile border with Haiti after the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.



The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute SIPRI noted a minor 0.4% drop in military spending in Central America and the Caribbean, totaling $14.7 billion.



Despite this slight dip, the expenditure was still 54% higher than in 2014.



This rise reflects a regional response to escalating crime rates, requiring more robust military interventions against gangs.



Diego Lopes da Silva from SIPRI observed a trend where nations increasingly use military rather than police tactics against gang violence.



These efforts underscore a regional trend towards heavier reliance on armed forces.







At the United Nations Security Council, Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez stated that continuing aid to Haiti jeopardizes his country's stability.



This statement marks a significant stance, reflecting the strain between the neighboring countries.



Meanwhile, broader military expenditure in South America held steady at $50.7 billion in 2023, with Brazil leading the increase by 3.1%, reaching $22.9 billion.



This aligns Brazil closer to NATO's spending goals, despite not being a member.



In contrast, Mexico's military budget topped $11.8 billion, up 55% from 2014, though slightly reduced from the previous year.



The allocation for Mexico's National Guard dramatically increased, highlighting a strategic pivot towards militarized solutions for domestic security issues.

Dominican Republic Boosts Military Spending by 14% in 2023, Brazil Up 3.1%

Globally, military spending surged to $2.44 trillion in 2023, marking the most significant yearly increase since 2009.



North America saw a 2.2% rise, with the U.S. contributing the lion's share.



Canada also upped its military funding by 6.6%, reaching $27.2 billion, yet still falling short of NATO's recommended levels.



SIPRI's Nan Tian noted, "The spike in military spending reflects the deteriorating global security."



The narrative underscores the urgency of military strategies in our unstable world, spotlighting the Dominican Republic's key role in regional stability.

