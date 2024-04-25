(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early 2024, the U.S. economy significantly slowed, with GDP growth dropping to just 1.6% in the first quarter from 3.4% in the preceding quarter.



The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis BEA attributed the decline to reduced consumer spending, exports, and government investments.



This downturn reflects significant cutbacks across various sectors of the economy.



Simultaneously, inflation rose to 3.5% in March, up from 3.2% in February.



This uptick complicates the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, which has held interest rates steady between 5.25% and 5.50% since mid-last year.



Despite these pressures, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has adopted a cautious stance on reducing rates, hinting at possible delays in cuts.







Personal consumption experienced a modest increase of 2.5%, which did not meet the 3.0% growth economists expected.



Core inflation, excluding food and energy, climbed to 3.7%, its first rise in a year, reflecting broad inflationary pressures.



Service inflation, without housing and energy costs, notably jumped to 5.1%, nearly doubling the previous quarter's rate.

U.S. Economy Faces Slowdown and Rising Inflation in Early 2024

Financial markets responded to these economic signals with volatility.



Treasury bonds and stock futures fell as investors delayed expectations for the Fed's first rate cut to later this year.



Additionally, federal spending hurt GDP growth for the first time in two years, while business inventories fell again.



Excluding inventories, government spending, and trade, real final sales to domestic buyers rose by 3.1%.



This increase was fueled by higher healthcare and financial services spending, although goods spending dropped due to fewer vehicle and gasoline purchases.



This early 2024 overview underscores the challenges of slowing growth and rising inflation, testing the Federal Reserve's ability to ensure a gentle economic downturn.

