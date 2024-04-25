(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) As 2024 unfolds, Wall Street confronts significant challenges from a major economic slowdown and persistent inflation, which undermines investor confidence.



Additionally, recent data reveal a downturn in the U.S. economy- the world's largest-alongside rising inflationary pressures, escalating fears of "stagflation."



Stagflation is dreaded because it merges sluggish economic expansion with elevated inflation rates, resulting in increased joblessness and diminished buying power.



Consequently, these developments inject uncertainty regarding the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions.



This economic predicament has led swap traders to postpone expectations for a rate cut until December.







Meanwhile, Treasury bonds experienced a sell-off, driving two-year yields to an elevated 5%.



April's financial data disrupted a hopeful period of strong demand and moderate inflation, dampening expectations of a smooth economic transition.



However, the U.S. GDP growth rate for the quarter stood at only 1.6%, not meeting expectations.



At the same time, core inflation rose to 3.7%, exceeding forecasts and indicating deeper economic troubles.



Experts have summarized the situation starkly: "This report presents the worst of both scenarios-slowing growth with persistent inflationary pressures."



The market's desire for growth starkly contrasts with harsh realities, complicating financial strategy. The immediate impact was noticeable across financial indices.



The S&P 500 dropped 1.3%, and the Nasdaq 100 faltered as companies like Meta Platforms adjusted financial plans due to higher AI investment costs.



Similarly, the Dow almost erased its annual gains as results from Microsoft and Alphabet were set to close the trading day.

Wall Street's Stagflation Specter: Slow Growth Meets Rising Costs

Adding to the complexity, ten-year Treasury yields climbed to 4.71%, and the dollar grew stronger.



Yet, some analysts maintain a less grim outlook , contingent on job market strength.



Conversely, others foresee a continued economic slowdown, driven by declining savings rates and reduced consumer spending.



In these volatile times, the financial community remains vigilant.



Uncertainty doesn't ease market pressures, and debates on Fed rate changes fuel significant speculation.

