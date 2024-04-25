Madonna’S Spectacular Night In Rio Draws Record Crowd

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 4th, Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana beach will transform into a massive concert venue for Madonna.



The city expects a record-breaking crowd of 1.5 million people, surpassing even its New Year's Eve gatherings. Everything is set for a smooth event from start to finish.



The evening will start at 7 PM with DJ sets warming up the crowd before Madonna performs at 9:45 PM.



Her two-hour show promises to thrill fans until 2 AM, supported by 18 towers that will broadcast sound and visuals to every corner of the beach.



Riotur, the city's tourism body , has arranged 170 extra flights to Rio from across Brazil, showing the national scale of the event.







Locally, the Copacabana area is preparing for full hotels and busy streets, which should inject over R$300 ($60) million into the economy and create many jobs.



Safety is a priority, with 3,200 police officers assigned to Copacabana alone.



They will use the latest security technology , including drones and facial recognition cameras, to monitor the crowd.



Metal detectors will check concert-goers at 18 entry points, ensuring everyone's safety. Additional police will support the main force, helping tourists and maintaining order.



Traffic will be restricted from early morning, with public transit like buses and trams running non-stop to ease movement.



Medical preparedness is also critical, with three on-site medical stations and 30 ambulances ready.



About 800 emergency personnel, including firefighters and lifeguards, will ensure quick responses to any situation.



This concert isn't just a music event; it's a major logistical operation with local, national, and international impacts.

